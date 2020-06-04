Travelers keeping it local to help community during COVID-19 crisis

The cafeteria workers at Travelers are no longer making meals for the staffers, instead they are making meals to be given to charity

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Travelers Tower in downtown Hartford is largely empty with most employees working from home but one part of the building remains busy.

The cafeteria workers at Travelers are no longer making meals for the staffers who come for breakfast and lunch, instead they are making meals to be given to charity. “They’re putting together meals for Hands on Hartford and Meals on Wheels,” said Marlene Ipsen, the vice president of community relations at Travelers.

Ipsen called it a “win-win” since, not only are soup kitchens like Hands on Hartford being served but the food service workers at Travelers, which is run by a vendor called Flik, are also still employed.

Helping to pass out about 100 meals to Hartford’s most vulnerable community on Monday, Stephanie Boyce, the program leader from Hands on Hartford said of Travelers help, “it’s a huge impact, not only do we appreciate this but our guests appreciate it too.”

Travelers is helping to make around 100 meals a day and deliver them to Hands on Hartford and 160 hot meals for Meals on Wheels. “We have a real emphasis in Connecticut and the Hartford area, it’s our largest base,”