Travel advisory in effect for people coming into the state from high infection areas

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — A new travel advisory for people coming into Connecticut from states with high rates of infection of COVID-19 is now in effect. It's a joint effort between Governor Lamont, and the governors of New York and New Jersey, to prevent the spread of the disease.

Governor Lamont visited Bradley International Airport, Thursday, to see the signs alerting passengers about the new restrictions.

"Hopefully this is the type of protocols that will keep us safe when you see the flare ups around the country," said Governor Lamont.

People traveling from states with a high rate of infection will now have to quarantine for 14 days. Right now, that means Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah, and Texas.

However the governor is also in talks with the Connecticut Airport Authority, about a possible alternative, a testing site right at the airport.

"We think it would be a nice alternative to be to offer to folks that if you wanted to take 10 or 15 minutes after you got off the aircraft to take the test and that would allow you to avoid quarantining if you got a negative result, we think it's a nice alternative," said Kevin Dillon, executive director of the CAA.

Passengers who landed in Connecticut from Orlando, Florida Thursday morning said they do plan to self-quarantine.

"We were quarantined in Florida so it's nothing new. We're just here to visit family and we're gonna stay in anyways, it's just the safest thing to do right now," said Michelle Lagassi of Clermont, Florida.

Many of the travelers said they understand taking the precaution, saying that in Florida, people were not as cautious as here in Connecticut.

"It's like corona didn't exist in Florida, it's like bad," said Kayli Castro of Hartford.

"There was no social distancing and people were not wearing a mask at all," said Milagros Martinez of New Haven.

As far as enforcement, Governor Lamont says for now it will be voluntary, and people are expected to do the right thing.

"We found in this state that I didn't have to punish people about the masks, almost everybody was wearing the masks," said Governor Lamont, "I'd like to think that same type of voluntary compliance is going to work in this case as well," he said.