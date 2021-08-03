Trinity College planning in-person commencement ceremony

In a letter from the President of the College, the commencement will be held on May 21. Two consectutive ceremonies will be held outside.

HARTFORD, Conn. — In a letter to the graduating students of 2021, President and Trinity College Professor of Neuroscience Joanne Berger-Sweeney said the college will be holding an in-person commencement in May.

Last year, in-person graduations took a hit with COVID-19 restrictions limiting the capacity of outdoor events.

"It is with great excitement, then, that I write to you today to share that we are planning for an in-person Commencement ceremony this year, and for that event to allow a limited number of guests for graduates," wrote Berger-Sweeney.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced last week that starting on March 19, Gathering sizes will be revised. Private residences can now have 25 people meet indoors and 100 people meet outdoors.

Trinity is moving its commencement ceremony to Friday, May 21. The college said most of the details will be coming at a later as they receive guidance from the state and others on health and safety protocols.

There will be two commencement ceremonies outside on the Main Quad. One will be in the morning and the other will be in the afternoon. Berger-Sweeney added the plans are subject to change depending on COVID-19 restrictions on the local or state level.

Each student will be allowed two guests and those who are not able to be there in person can watch online. All guests are required to face coverings, physical distancing, and a negative COVID-19 test result or proof of vaccination.