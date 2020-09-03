Trinity College students self-quarantined after attending event where coronavirus case was confirmed

The college is now taking extra precautions after those students came back to campus

HARTFORD, Conn. — A group of students at trinity college are currently under a self quarantine after potentially being exposed to the coronavirus.

The college confirming seven students have self-quarantined after they traveled to a conference where someone was confirmed to have the coronavirus. The college now taking extra precautions after those students came back to campus after visiting that conference before they self quarantined.

“Right now we’re just got an email regarding an update but no classes have been postponed,” said Thomas Pedto, a junior at Trinity College.

Trinity college students alerted by email Sunday night that seven of their peers have self-quarantined. The college not confirming at this time which conference those students traveled to, but did say they were checked out by the campus health center and at that time none of them were showing symptoms.

“Even if I do catch it it’s pretty, not lethal for people my age and I don’t have any immune issues so yeah I should be fine,” said Aspen Bryan, a senior at Trinity College.

Those students have since left the campus and are quarantined at home, they’re dorm rooms being cleaned. This as the college works to figure out how they will handle students returning from spring break.

“I think it’s becoming a reality for us that we knew it was going to happen. I think it definitely came quicker to campus than we were expecting. We’re going on spring break Friday so a lot of travel plans have been inconvenienced and spring break trips, so I think we were hoping to get out of Trinity before something like this happened, but it is the reality and it’s not just a trinity issue,” said Pedto.

The college says they are continuing to monitor the spread of the coronavirus as students prepare to head off on spring break. Anyone who traveled to what is considered by the CDC to be a “warning level 3 area” meaning China, Italy, Iran and South Korea will need to self-quarantine for 14 days upon return home.