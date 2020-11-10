Trinity College to extend remote classes through Friday

HARTFORD, Conn — Trinity College will hold remote classes only through Friday, Oct. 16 due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
The college posted a letter to the Trinity community on their website:
We now have 45 active cases among the student body with a majority of new cases affecting clusters of students who live in off-campus housing and don’t appear to be diffusely spread across campus.
In response to new information, we have decided to extend remote classes through the end of the week—Friday, October 16. This step is meant to help us limit the spread of the virus by reducing circulation, so that we may get back on track and continue the semester as we’d all anticipated.
Of the 45 total active cases, about 10 students have decided to return to their homes to isolate, while the remainder are or will soon be in our dedicated isolation facilities. All students are doing well; a small number of them are reporting mild symptoms.
In moving the college to the Orange zone, the following restrictions are in place:
- No gatherings of any size are permitted, indoors or outdoors
- Students may not travel from campus (including locally) for nonessential reasons; If you need to travel for an urgent matter, please contact the office of the dean of student life at doso@trincoll.edu.
- Students living off-campus may not visit residence halls; students in campus housing may not visit off-campus houses.
- Indoor athletic facilities remain closed (the COVID-19 testing center in Ferris will remain open). On Monday we will provide guidance on allowable individual outdoor activities.
- The library is closed, including the 24-hour zone; call the Information Services desk for remote services or to make an appointment.