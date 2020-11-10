Trinity College to extend remote classes through Friday

Step is meant to help limit the spread of the virus by reducing circulation

HARTFORD, Conn — Trinity College will hold remote classes only through Friday, Oct. 16 due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The college posted a letter to the Trinity community on their website:

We now have 45 active cases among the student body with a majority of new cases affecting clusters of students who live in off-campus housing and don’t appear to be diffusely spread across campus.

In response to new information, we have decided to extend remote classes through the end of the week—Friday, October 16. This step is meant to help us limit the spread of the virus by reducing circulation, so that we may get back on track and continue the semester as we’d all anticipated.

Of the 45 total active cases, about 10 students have decided to return to their homes to isolate, while the remainder are or will soon be in our dedicated isolation facilities. All students are doing well; a small number of them are reporting mild symptoms.

In moving the college to the Orange zone, the following restrictions are in place: