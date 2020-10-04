Trinity Health and Hartford city officials identify racial disparity in COVID-19 infections

Governor Lamont pointed to a lack of resources as one of the biggest factors.

HARTFORD, Conn — Governor Ned Lamont talked about African Americans being the most at-risk population for COVID-19 in Connecticut and Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin again acknowledged that in his news conference on Thursday.

"Folks in these under-served communities are less likely to be able to telecommute, more likely to be forward-facing dealing with folks, more likely perhaps to be nurses, more likely to be daycare providers," said Lamont.

Lamont also pointed out certain minority groups in urban communities are more likely to have underlying health conditions but as State Representative Brandon McGee told FOX61, many times it is because they do not have access to a primary care doctor from not having health insurance.

"We should revisit universal healthcare and making sure undocumented people have access to healthcare, people in our urban and rural centers should have access to healthcare," said State Rep. Brandon McGee.

Bronin clarified the definition of drive-thru testing and said if you do not have a car, it does not mean you cannot be tested.



Trinity Health has also opened up Fever and Upper Respiratory Infection clinics (FURI) throughout the state so patients with COVID-like symptoms do not have to crowd emergency rooms.

Bronin also highlighted the importance of preventing the spread to the elderly.

"That means making sure that we are doing everything we can to get food out into our community, making sure we’re doing everything we can to deliver meals to seniors who are ... we want to isolate and we don’t want them to have to go out to the grocery store," said Mayor Bronin.

Dr. Reginald Eadie with Trinity Health New England said education and awareness are a good way to start and continue.



"We’ve done multiple webinars which I’m sure you guys have seen where we educated the communities. I personally went on - this was before the churches were closed - went to a number of churches in the city of Hartford to educate the congregations on things like how to wash your hands properly and social distancing," said Dr. Reginald Eadie.