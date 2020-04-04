Trinity Health of New England offering respiratory clinics to help limit the spread of disease

FURI (Fever Upper Respiratory Infection) Clinics help keep vulnerable patients out of the Emergency Room

Trinity Health of New England is offering FURI (Fever Upper Respiratory Infection) Clinics, that are dedicated facilities to assess, treat and reassure people, to help prevent the spread of disease.

The purpose of a FURI Clinic is to keep people who are experiencing symptoms of an upper respiratory tract illness out of the Emergency Department and Physician Offices. This will help to limit the spread of disease among vulnerable populations, such as the elderly.

FURI Clinics can assess and treat potentially large numbers of people.

The clinics are also staffed by people dedicated to this one task, so expertise is concentrated in one location.

FURI Clinics are part of a broad, emergency health response to the coronavirus and serve patients that need to be evaluated in an outpatient setting for symptoms like fever, cough, runny nose or shortness of breath.

FURI Clinics are NOT walk in clinics and require an appointment. Patients with symptoms like fever, cough, runny nose, or shortness of breath need to call their Primary Care Provider or FURI clinic first for initial triage by a clinician.

Minimally ill patients may be advised to stay at home with enhanced self-monitoring based on clinical judgement.

Trinity Health of New England has locations in Hartford, Waterbury, and in Westfield, MA., as shown below.

Hartford, CT:

11 South Road; Suite 200; Farmington, CT 06032

Hours of operation: Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

COVID-19 Testing at FURI Clinic? No. Patients will be referred to alternative testing site if indicated.

Radiology (Chest X-Ray): Yes, near clinic.

Waterbury, CT:

1154 Highland Avenue, Cheshire, CT

Hours of operation: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.;

Saturday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

COVID-19 Testing at FURI Clinic? No. Patients will be referred to alternative testing site if indicated.

Radiology (Chest X-Ray): Yes.

Massachusetts:

395 Southampton Rd, Westfield, MA 01085

Hours of operation: Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

COVID-19 Testing at FURI Clinic? No