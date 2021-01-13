Trumbull mom leads effort for volunteers to administer COVID-19 vaccine

Other nurses said they were interested in helping, and have already started to help administer the vaccine.

TRUMBULL, Conn. — A Trumbull mom is behind an effort for volunteers to help administer the COVID-19 vaccine in town. Shannon Pranger found out about a problem her local health department was having and took action immediately. They had the COVID-19 vaccine, but not enough people to help distribute it. As a nurse, she knew she would be able to do it.

"This is such a no-brainer, this is my town, this is something I'm ready to do and I know a lot of us are," said Pranger.

She was right, in just a week she was able to rally more than 200 people who were interested in helping after posting to a Trumbull Mom's Facebook group.

"I just kind of put out a post on Facebook looking for a couple of friends to jump in, and about 250 friends jumped in," she said.

Other nurses said they were interested in helping, and have already started to help administer the vaccine.

"Within five minutes of being there I was already giving vaccines to some first responders like EMTs and the volunteer fire department," said

Christina Mcelroy of Trumbull.

As frontline workers themselves, they have seen the devastation the pandemic has brought, firsthand. However, it's also motivated them to do whatever they can to help move their community forward.

"Vaccinating people, getting people back to their normal lives, getting our children back to 'normal' is so important," said Elena Kokosa of Trumbull.

Even if it means putting more on their already full plates as full-time nurses and full-time moms.

"Moms have superpowers you can add more to their plates and they know how to juggle it," said Kokosa.

They are hoping people in other towns are inspired to volunteer if possible. In Trumbull, those who can't administer the vaccine volunteered for administrative roles.

"I've gotten a lot of correspondence from people in other towns just saying how did you get it started? Accidentally, I just put it out there. So go ahead, just offer," said Pranger.