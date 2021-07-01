Two cases of COVID-19 variant confirmed in Connecticut

The two individuals are between the ages of 15 and 25 and both reside in New Haven County.

Gov.Ned Lamont said Thursday that public health officials in Connecticut have confirmed that the first two cases of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 have been detected in the state. This is the same variant initially discovered in the United Kingdom.

The governor said in a statement:

"The two individuals are between the ages of 15 and 25 and both reside in New Haven County. Both individuals recently traveled outside Connecticut – one to Ireland and the other to New York State – and both developed symptoms within 3 to 4 days of their return. Genetic sequencing of the virus has confirmed that the two cases are unrelated. The individuals’ specimens were collected earlier this month and subsequently tested positive.

To determine if the U.K. variant is present in Connecticut, the State Public Health Laboratory (SPHL) started an enhanced surveillance testing strategy last week. The SPHL is working with Yale and Jackson Laboratories to conduct genomic sequencing on portions of COVID-19 positive specimens submitted to the SPHL by clinical diagnostic laboratories in the state. The genomic sequencing of the individuals’ samples was conducted by Yale, and the SPHL was notified when the UK variant was discovered.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health has notified the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the cases.