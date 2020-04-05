Two country fairs canceled due to COVID-19 health concerns

They say they will be adhering to current and future guidance issued by all state and local authorities to help stop the spread of the virus.

The Windham County Agricultural Society has canceled the Brooklyn Fair.

The organization announced the cancelation on their Facebook page.

Originally the fair was to be postponed while other events were canceled through August 31st. The organization cites the cancelation due to the ongoing executive orders by Governor Ned Lamont amid the COVID-19 outbreak. They say they will be adhering to current and future guidance issued by all state and local authorities to help stop the spread of the virus.

No decision has been made yet on events after August 31, 2020.

The next Brooklyn Fair will be held on August 26th - 29th in 2021.

Also announced was the Bridgewater Fair, which was supposed to be held August 21st to August 23rd.