Two more cases of COVID-19 UK variant identified in CT

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Connecticut Department of Health confirmed there have been two more cases of the COVID-19 UK variant detected in the state.

The new cases are family members of one of the first two people who were identified in early January through genomic testing.

The initial two people who tested positive for the variant were described as between the ages of 15 and 25, live in New Haven County. Each had traveled recently outside Connecticut. One to Ireland and the other one to New York state.

The COVID-19 statistics were released Thursday showing a decrease in hospitalizations and positivity rate.

Connecticut administered 38,957 tests and 1,662 came back positive, yielding a positivity rate of 4.27 percent. Current hospitalizations decreased by 55 patients since Wednesday. There are now 1,1069 people being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital.