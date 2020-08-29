UConn: 10 new cases of COVID-19; 4 associated with dorm placed under quarantine

Garrigus Suites was placed under quarantine earlier this week after a dozen cases of the virus were found from residents of that building.

MANSFIELD, Conn — The University of Connecticut reported Saturday that a new cluster of COVID-19 cases have been added to its public dashboard with test results of residential students and staff.

According to the data, UConn now has 57 current on-campus cases, including 10 that were added since Friday.

A spokesperson for the university said of the 10 new cases, six were already in quarantine.

Four of them are in fact, associated with Garrigus Suites.

Garrigus Suites is the dorm that was placed under quarantine earlier this week after a dozen cases of the virus were found from residents of that building.

Three other students were identified as “point of care” cases, meaning they came to Student Health Services with symptoms and tested positive.

UConn says it is conducting contact tracing on the new cases that had not already in been quarantine.

Overall, the university has recorded a total of 69 positive residential student cases since testing began Aug. 14.

"Of the 69 cumulative cases, 57 are the current cases that are in isolation; 10 have recovered and left isolation, and the rest returned home for their isolation periods," officials said.

14 cases were reported among students who do not live on the Storrs campus, but will be visiting campus for classes.

Additionally, two faculty/staff members who work regularly on campus have tested positive.

UConn reports its Storrs on-campus positivity rate is currently 1.14 percent.