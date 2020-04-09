UConn reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, 47 total students recover and leave isolation

UConn first saw a spike in COVID-19 cases a couple weeks ago, where at least 20 of them were associated with one dorm.

MANSFIELD, Conn. — The University of Connecticut provided an update Friday afternoon on the status of coronavirus on its Storrs campus.

Officials report four new cases since yesterday, bringing them to a total of 67 current positive or suspected on-campus cases.

A university spokesperson said 47 students have recovered thus far, including 10 students who left isolation today.

UConn first saw a spike in COVID-19 cases a couple weeks ago, where at least 20 of them were associated with one dorm.

All students living in Garrigus Suites who tested positive for the virus were placed into an isolation space on campus.

"The quarantine will need to continue until a clear decrease in transmission can be documented through serial testing. All residents in Garrigus will be tested twice a week, and there is an adjacent dining hall that will be open only to Garrigus residents during this quarantine period," said UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz in a written statement.

Overall, UConn says it has recorded a cumulative figure of 89 confirmed positive residential student cases since testing began Aug. 14 before they moved into their residence halls.

The dashboard shows four new on-campus cases. Three resulted from surveillance testing, one was point of care – meaning they went to Student Health with symptoms. There was one new off-campus positive yesterday. — UConn (@UConn) September 4, 2020

The university also reported there are off-campus 27 cases. Those are cases among students who plan to visit campus for classes.

Additionally, two faculty/staff who expect to be working regularly on campus tested positive.

Officials say they must provide proof of a negative test before they may return to campus.