Another UConn dorm under quarantine due to COVID-19

Officials said a 'concerning trend of positive cases' surfaced last week in Belden Hall, located in the Alumni Quad.

MANSFIELD, Conn — The University of Connecticut placed a third dormitory under medical quarantine on Friday because of a rising number of positive coronavirus cases associated with the building.

According to a letter sent to residents of Belden Hall, the rate of the COVID-19 spread in the building has not abated and is disproportionate to the positive cases seen among other residential locations.

Officials said a 'concerning trend of positive cases' surfaced last week in the residence hall that's located in the Alumni Quad.

As of Friday at 4 p.m., a total of 93 students housed there are under quarantine.

The following changes are in immediate effect for Belden Hall residents:

Students will participate in an enhanced testing regimen with twice-weekly surveillance testing of this population until we are able to assess the ongoing trends.

Quarantine status will need to continue until a clear decrease in transmission can be documented through this testing effort. This may be greater than 14 days. SHaW will update you on your quarantine status on Oct. 2.

You are not permitted to participate in in-person instruction. The Dean of Students office will be contacting you to ensure appropriate measures are in place to ensure your academic progress.

Grab and go meals are available only at Buckley Dining Hall.

No guests are permitted.

If you are a student currently under medical self-quarantine or medical isolation, you must continue to follow all guidance provided by SHaW.

The University announced today that Belden Hall, a residence hall in the Alumni Quad housing 93 students, has been placed under quarantine because of a rising number of positive cases associated with this building. — UConn (@UConn) September 25, 2020

Additionally, UConn announced Friday that the quarantine has been lifted at The Oaks on the Square Apartments.

Residents of Eddy Hall, which is also under quarantine has shown promising progress, officials wrote in a release.

The university says it is committed to doing all that it can as the campus adjusts to this status for Belden Hall.

"We ask for your support in this important medical decision that is essential for us to effectively control spread of this virus," officials wrote.

According to officials, UConn Storrs currently has 69 current positive and/or suspected on-campus cases. That figure includes six new positive cases since Thursday, two of whom were already in quarantine.