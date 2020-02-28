UConn cancels all official travel to China and South Korea

The university continues to monitor its 88 students studying abroad in Italy

UConn has released a statement Friday saying that all official travel to China and South Korea has been canceled due to the growing concern of the coronavirus.

"All non-essential institutionally sponsored travel to those nations is suspended," said the university in a written statement.

Currently, UConn has more than 300 students studying abroad in 29 nations. A handful of students are in South Korea. Those students are returning to UConn.

China and South Korea have been designated Warning Level 3 nations by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

UConn currently has 88 students studying in Italy, which is at an Alert Level 2. Those students have an option to stay or leave the country and will be provided online and remote learning opportunities to complete their studies.