UConn: Nearly 1,400 students tested for COVID-19, 2 come back positive

As of Sunday, a total of 1,386 student tests have resulted in two positive cases or about 0.1% of those tested.

MANSFIELD, Conn. — As part of the check-in process, UConn students must be tested as they arrive on campus.

Students began arriving Friday and the process continues through Monday.

The University said that as of Sunday, a total of 1,386 student tests have resulted in two positive cases or about 0.1% of those tested.

“Given the volume of testing we are doing, it was inevitable that there would be positive cases,” said UConn Dean of Student Eleanor Daugherty. “Knowing this, the university has a clear and detailed strategy in place we can quickly implement to address any positives, and have already done so in these cases.

“The students who tested positive have been notified and relocated to dedicated isolation space on campus. We have also notified their small family unit cohort, identified as ‘close contacts’, and they are being placed on a two-week self-quarantine and will be retested,” she said. “This is exactly why UConn created the 14-day quarantine period for our residential students in advance of the start of classes at the end of the month. There will undoubtedly be more positive cases as more tests result in the coming days, and we will address each the same way as we work to protect the health of individual students and our community.”

The university said it will conduct deep cleaning in the living spaces of any students who receive a positive test. Specifics about the locations and students are not being released due to federal healthcare and student privacy laws.

About 5,500 students have signed up for residential spaces at UConn Storrs, and about 265 more will live in UConn Stamford student housing.

For more specifics about UConn’s testing policies for residential and commuter students, along with faculty and staff who expect to be on campus on a regular basis, you can visit their website.