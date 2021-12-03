UConn students react after COVID-19 restrictions loosened

The University made this decision because vaccines are now available and the number of positive cases have gone down.

MANSFIELD, Conn. — UConn announced it will be loosening restrictions in residence halls and allow outdoor performances.

This came after the University implemented strict rules for students who lived on-campus by excluding guests from visiting.

The University made this decision because vaccines are now available and the number of positive COVID-19 cases has gone down.

Students applauded this move and said it will help bring back the college experience.

"I've talked to a lot of kids and they've been having trouble meeting people on campus just based on the fact that they can't have anybody in their room so it's awesome they're finally getting the chance to branch out and meet new people at college," said Andrew Phillips, a sophomore.

This time last year, UConn put the restrictions in place as COVID-19 cases continued to surge.

Fast forward to now, Dean of Students Eleanor Daugherty sent a letter out to provide the update.

She mentioned the overall good health of the students and called it a "cautious victory."

In turn, those restrictions will be loosened.

Residential students will be allowed one guest, but they cannot stay overnight which means the cutoff time is 11:59 p.m.

Students told FOX61 they have been waiting for this day.

"I think it was really hard and I know even just move-in day - only having one parent come in or just a lot of times when the dining halls were closed, you were eating dinner by yourself in your room. Just stuff like that - I think that can be really hard on people's mental health," said Isabela Amata, a sophomore.

Daugherty also mentioned in the letter with Governor Lamont's statewide rollbacks, additional capacity changes will go into effect on March 19th and April 2nd, but the University will still need to limit event capacities depending on the room's size.

"I think it's somewhat safe. I think definitely we need to know about where a guest has been and their life and if they're working in an environment that has other people and employees," said Duygu Ozzin, a junior.

These new decisions went into effect Thursday.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.