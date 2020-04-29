UConn discusses future plans amid COVID-19 outbreak

UConn expects to lose about $20 million this year due to operational changes they’ve need to make because of the coronavirus.

UConn’s President Tom Katsouleas discussed when we could start to see students come back to campus during a board of trustees meeting Wednesday.

During that meeting, President Katsouleas said the research would be the first to come back to campus.

“The research team is developing plans on how to return research to full operation as quickly as possible in a phased approach that would minimize risk and prioritize those activities with low risk. Assuming that the governor's lockdown order does not further extend beyond May 20, that phased in will begin May 21st,” said Katsouleas.

Research is currently very limited. As for summer courses, those are going to be completely online. The earliest students could be back on campus is for the fall semester but whether or not that will happen is still unknown.

President Katsouleas said he hopes that UConn students can help with a plan to re-open the campus when it’s safe to do so.

“ We are actively engaging what fall will look like with working groups in the academic area, student affairs area, research, and HR area and we have plans to engage the brain trust that is UConn. And engage behavioral health scholars, student engineers and others who are experts in evidence-based approach and design to think about designing the safest return possible for our students staff and faculty,” said President Katsouleas.

As for moving out we received concerns from you our viewers about when students will be allowed to retrieve their belongings from their dorm rooms.