UConn Health administers its first COVID-19 pill to patient

UConn Health said it has treated a patient with the new COVD-19 pill for the first time.

FARMINGTON, Conn. — UConn Health said on Friday it has treated a patient with the new PAXLOVID COVD-19 pill for the first time.

“We might be one of the very first in the state to actually dispense it, if not the first,” said Dr. Kevin Dieckhaus, chief of infectious diseases at UConn Health.

UConn Health said it as an "extraordinary limited supply" of PAXLOVID, so they are limiting use to the patients at the highest risk of severe disease progression and hospitalization. The COVID-19 pill will not be given out at its emergency department.

“This is a big deal,” says Dieckhaus. “This is a watershed moment in our fight against COVID-19.”

