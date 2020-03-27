UConn Health doctor facing charges after allegedly intentionally coughing on medical employees

Witnesses told police that Dr. Cory Edgar intentionally coughed on two employees at the health center while they were in close quarters.

FARMINGTON, Conn. — A UConn Health doctor is facing charges after he allegedly coughed on medical employees.

Witnesses told police that Dr. Cory Edgar intentionally coughed on two employees at the health center while they were in close quarters. Witnesses said that they believed he was "disregarding space and safety concerns involving the coronavirus pandemic."

Dr. Edgar was issued a misdemeanor breach of peace summons on Thursday morning by UConn Police.

A statement from UConn Health reads: