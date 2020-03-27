x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

coronavirus

UConn Health doctor facing charges after allegedly intentionally coughing on medical employees

Witnesses told police that Dr. Cory Edgar intentionally coughed on two employees at the health center while they were in close quarters.

FARMINGTON, Conn. — A UConn Health doctor is facing charges after he allegedly coughed on medical employees. 

Witnesses told police that Dr. Cory Edgar intentionally coughed on two employees at the health center while they were in close quarters. Witnesses said that they believed he was "disregarding space and safety concerns involving the coronavirus pandemic." 

Credit: UConn Health

Dr. Edgar was issued a misdemeanor breach of peace summons on Thursday morning by UConn Police. 

A statement from UConn Health reads:

"UConn Health is aware of the situation. We take all such allegations seriously and the matter is currently under review."