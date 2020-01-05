UConn Health in need of donors for potentially life-saving COVID-19 transfusions

The blood transfusion has shown promising signs for people severely infected with the virus. But, but more donors are neeeded.

FARMINGTON, Conn. — A call to action that might save lives. UConn Health is looking for people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma.

The blood transfusion has shown promising signs for people severely infected with COVID-19.

Physicians want to begin testing those with milder symptoms, but to do that they need more donors.

"It can take weeks for people to really get better from this but by and large the results are very positive," said Dr. Lisa Chirch of the UConn Health Infectious Diseases

She and her fellow health professionals have used the words "cautiously optimistic" to describe the antibody test.

"To at least be able to offer an alternative that might help. We want to emphasize that this is not a proven treatment but at least it might help these patients," said Mauricio Montezuma of UConn Health. "I think that is very encouraging."

The Mayo Clinic Network that includes UConn Health is one of four networks in the country providing clinical trials for convalescent plasma treatment.

The treatment uses antibodies from people who have successfully recovered from COVID-19.

Convalescent plasma is harvested from a donor’s blood stream and infused into a recipient with a matching blood type to help develop an immunity.

"There are several limiting factors that all have to fall into place for this to happen but so far we’ve been able to make it happen six times," said Dr. Chirch.

Those six transfusions were provided by hospital staff that have recovered from the virus.

Unlike traditional blood donations that can help multiple people with one give, a plasma donation can only help one recipient.

With a waiting time of at least three weeks between donations, physicians are in need of more donors to step up.

"Nothing you would notice as a donor that is unpleasant or anything it’s just a little longer," said Dr. Chirch.

The transfusions have been administered to people in intensive care but now they want to help those in the early stages of the disease.

"If the infection of the disease can be prevented from complicating and going into the intensive care unit," said Montezuma.

This type of treatment has been successful in the past with battling recent pandemics like H1N1 and SARS. Testing in China and early results in the United States are showing promising signs of recovery.

"As difficult as a situation can get, at the same time there’s been so many positive elements to highlight," said Chirch.

St. Francis Hospital apart of the Trinity Health Network is another hospital administering the same test with promising results.

If you were recently diagnosed with COVID-19, have recovered, and are willing to donate plasma, please call the UConn Health COVID-19 Call Center at 860-679-3199.