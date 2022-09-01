UConn's homemade air purifiers that trap COVID-19, make cleaner air given to classrooms

The Corsi-Rosenthal box is low cost and easy to make, helps take dirty particles out of the air.

FARMINGTON, Conn. — A group of students from the University of Connecticut along with team members at UConn Health in Farmington built an air purifier out of furnace filters, a fan and tape.

It's called the Corsi-Rosenthal box, and it traps the COVID-19 virus inside.

"It captures fine particular matter in the air about as fine as a commercial filter," said Marina Creed, APRN of UConn Health's MS Center.

It also captures dust, mold, pollen and, of course, viruses.

"We've found these are incredibly effective at lowering the levels of particles and these particles transmit infectious diseases like COVID and the flu in classrooms," said Dr. Kristina Wagstrom from the UConn School of Engineering.

Creed and Dr. Wagstrom rallied experts from UConn Health and UConn in Storrs to recreate the Corsi-Rosenthal box.

Research shows it traps upwards of 90% of small particles from inside a room.

"You put it to the side and it’s stuck to the side!" said Creed. "It is able to suck dirty air in through the sides of the filters and out the top comes the clean air."

At around just $60 to make, hundreds of the boxes are in local schools like in Coventry and West Hartford, and even the White House.

With the success they're seeing in classrooms, the goal is to get more of these homemade air purifiers throughout the state to help keep COVID numbers low.

"You think churches, synagogues, shelters, restaurants, it can go in a variety of places where you have people in close contact," said Dr. Wagstrom.

Click here for directions on how to make an air purifier at home.

