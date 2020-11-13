UConn implementing modified quarantine for entire Storrs residential campus

The modified quarantine begins Friday at 5 p.m. and will last until the residential system closes on Nov. 21 at 5 p.m., officials said.

MANSFIELD, Conn. — Officials announced Friday an important COVID-19 update for Storrs campus students.

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases on the Storrs campus, UConn says it's "implementing a modified quarantine for our entire residential campus beyond the buildings already quarantined."

The modified quarantine begins Friday at 5 p.m. and will last until the residential system closes on Nov. 21 at 5 p.m., officials said.

"We don’t have the COVID spread under control," Associate Vice President and Dean of Students, Eleanor Daugherty said in a letter. "I need us to do more to ensure that we are able to return home to our families healthy. Please read this email (it’s long, I know) carefully."

Additionally, the five following residence halls have been added to the current five already under quarantine at Storrs:

Busby Suites

Russell Hall

Alsop A

Fairfield Hall

Litchfield Hall

Students who live in those residence halls must continue to follow all the quarantine protocols, including online learning.

According to officials, the modified quarantine means that all quarantine procedures apply to these remaining students not currently in residential quarantine. The only exception is that they are permitted to attend class in person, participate in clinical placement, and participate in essential research functions conducted at UConn.

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases on the Storrs campus, UConn is implementing a modified quarantine for our entire residential campus beyond the buildings already quarantined. pic.twitter.com/pFW9IFBbIP — UConn (@UConn) November 13, 2020

Daugherty also said every student must receive a PCR exit test before leaving for Thanksgiving break.

"This is about family, my friends. We all want to go home and be with our loved ones. It is essential that we return home to our families in our best health," Daugherty continued. "The only way to achieve this is by containing the current spread on campus and obtaining testing result through SHaW."

It is now required that residential students be exit tested prior to checking-out of the residence halls and returning home. pic.twitter.com/oq8lXhvKwC — UConn (@UConn) November 13, 2020

Additionally, in-person student activities and use of the Rec Center at UConn Storrs will also be suspended during this period.