UConn loosens some COVID-19 restrictions

The Dean of Students said as a 'cautious victory', some residential and outside restrictions will be rolled back.

MANSFIELD, Conn. — The University of Connecticut (UConn) is loosening some COVID-19 restrictions as the state continues to rollout vaccinations and sees a decline in cases.

In a communication to students, Dean of Students Eleanor Daugherty said the school continues to see a lower positivity, however, there has been some "concerning testing".

But, Daugherty said given the overall good health and the advice of colleagues, residential status has changed, signaling a "cautious victory".

This time last year, UConn had begun putting restrictions in place as COVID-19 cases began to take hold in the state.

As part of this update, the following went into effect beginning Thursday:

Guests permitted in the residence halls. Residential students are permitted one guest, which does not include overnight (past 11:59 p.m.).

Movement activities permitted outside, such as vocal performance and dance performance.

The Dean of Students said the status is reviewed weekly and can change at any time.

Daugherty also said in accordance with Gov. Ned Lamont's announcement of statewide COVID-19 rollbacks, additional capacity changes will go into effect on March 19th and April 2nd, though the school still may need to limit some event capacities based on room limitations.

In the coming weeks, Daugherty said Commencement plans and a framework for approaching the fall semester will be shared.

