UConn: No May commencement exercises; classes to remain online for rest of spring semester

"I know this is not the way you expected your time at UConn to end. I am truly sorry that we will not be able to share the stage in May to celebrate your final year and my first graduation ceremony at UConn. If we could responsibly make a different choice, we would. But that is no an option. Please know that the university is committed to finding the right time and place to invite you to come together and return her again to be appropriately honored and recognized, as you deserve to be."