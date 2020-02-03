UConn now requiring students who traveled to Italy, S Korea to self quarantine for 14 days

Had previously advised them to self monitor

MANSFIELD, Conn. — The University of Connecticut is requiring students who traveled to Italy and South Korea to self-quarantine for 14 days due to new CDC guidelines for dealing with possible coronavirus infections, the school announced on Monday.

The University of New Haven issued a similar requirement on Sunday.

UConn issued a statement:

Consistent with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations, the University of Connecticut is requiring a 14-day self-quarantine period for all travelers from CDC Level 3 countries, including Italy and South Korea, before they return to any UConn campus.

This includes our Education Abroad student participants, who have been notified that the Italy and South Korea programs have been canceled and they must return to the U.S.

They have been directed to isolate themselves from others in their homes for 14 days while monitoring for signs and symptoms of illness as described at the end of this message. It is also acceptable for them to self-isolate in another country for if they have family outside of the U.S., as long as that nation does not have the Level 3 designation (China, Italy, South Korea, Iran).

In addition to the health and quarantine advice listed below, those students have been advised to stay in touch with UConn Student Health and Wellness if they have questions and either don’t have a primary medical care provider or have special circumstances.

These students are an important part of the UConn community, and their health and safety is our highest priority. Although they must remain off campus during the 14-day self-quarantine period, the University has assured them it will do all that it can to help with concerns and questions.

In addition, the overseas partner institutions where they were studying have confirmed that they may complete their full load of coursework for the term and earn grades via online or remote learning.

Other Education Abroad programs are not affected at this time. This guidance applies only to those who traveled in Italy and South Korea.

Students who had traveled in China during the winter break in December have passed the 14-day self-monitoring period, and do not need to self-quarantine again unless additional travel to a Level 3 country takes place. As a reminder, the University has prohibited all institutionally sponsored travel to those nations (China, Italy, South Korea, Iran).

The following advice has been provided to the students returning from Italy and South Korea:

Advice for 14 day home quarantine: