Coronavirus

UConn to hold first 2 weeks of spring semester online, delay move-in

This decision comes as COVID-19 positivity rates sharply increased across Connecticut and across the country.

MANSFIELD, Conn — The University of Connecticut is delaying the campus move-in period for the Spring 2022 semester and will be holding the first two weeks of classes online.

The University made the announcement in an email to students, faculty and staff Thursday evening.

Classes will still begin on Jan. 18, but all classes will be online through Jan. 29. Students can move back into their residence halls on the weekend of Jan. 29.

UConn is also expected to issue in the next few days a requirement for eligible students to receive a COVID booster shot.

University leadership will conduct online town hall meetings in January for students and faculty and staff to answer questions.

