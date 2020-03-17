UConn, State Universities, Comm. Colleges: No May commencement exercises; classes to remain online for rest of spring semester

The announcement comes as the number of concerns and cases of COVD-19 grow in the Connecticut and lawmakers release new guidance.

MANSFIELD, Conn. — UConn's President and the head of the Connecticut State Colleges and University announced Tuesday expansive steps they are taking to help reduce the risk of coronavirus to the state's higher education communities

Among UConn's precautions:

Classes will continue to be delivered online for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester, including final exams

There will be no May commencement exercises this year

The 17 CSCU institutions include all four state universities, 12 community colleges and one inline college.

CSCU President Mark E. Ojakian said in a letter, "Unfortunately, this also means that all in-person spring commencement activities will be canceled. I know how hard students and faculty have worked to get to this point, and we are looking at all options to ensure they receive the recognition they deserve in addition to the diploma they have earned."

Following the decision, President Katsouleas penned a letter to UConn's Class of 2020.

"I know this is not the way you expected your time at UConn to end. I am truly sorry that we will not be able to share the stage in May to celebrate your final year and my first graduation ceremony at UConn. If we could responsibly make a different choice, we would. But that is no an option. Please know that the university is committed to finding the right time and place to invite you to come together and return her again to be appropriately honored and recognized, as you deserve to be."