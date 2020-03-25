UConn, state universities to refund students for unused room and board credit

Any credit balance will be refunded to students

Officials at UConn and the four Connecticut State Universities announced Wednesday students will be refunded for unused room and board.

CSCU President Mark Ojakian said that the action will be completed by next week. Any credit balance will be refunded to students. Each institution is currently in the process of reaching out to students to outline the timeline and procedures.

For state university students: amounts will vary based on university, type of housing, and other factors, but students who paid room and board fees should expect a credit covering the period beginning with the closure of residence halls through the end of the spring 2020 term.

For UConn students: students will receive pro-rated refunds for housing, dining plans, and Study Abroad programs that were discontinued due to COVID-19.

The payments will be credited on the fall semester’s fee bills, and that those who graduate or do not return to UConn for other reasons would receive refunds, officials said in a release.

According to UConn's Board of Trustees, the refunds will represent several thousand dollars for many on-campus residential students who also had dining plans.

“This is a complex process, but our universities are working to issue credits and refunds as expeditiously as possible,” CSCU President Ojakian said. “We understand that these housing refunds are important monetary sources for our students as they begin to adjust to a new normal of online learning. I applaud the leaders of our universities for taking this important action.”

“The Board of Regents is committed to ensuring all students have the tools necessary to continue their education during this turbulent time,” Board of Regents Chair Matt Fleury said. “By ensuring students and their families quickly receive refunds for unused housing fees, our universities are helping ease the financial burdens caused by the COVID-19 outbreak and ensuing economic downturn.”

UConn's refunds are estimated to cost about $30 million.

“It certainly is consistent with our values and will be well received,” UConn President Thomas C. Katsouleas said.

The room and board refunds at UConn will range from about $1,600 to almost $3,200 for Storrs students, depending on which style of on-campus housing they had, officials said in a release.

Dining plans range from $1,200 to $1,400.

UConn Board of Trustees Chairman Dan Toscano said although the university faces many unexpected short and long term financial issues related to the pandemic, it wanted to be able to address the reimbursement issue now.