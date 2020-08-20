'We don't want to go home' | UConn students react after 6 football players test positive for COVID-19

The Huskies had already canceled its season because of the pandemic, but players were still practicing.

MANSFIELD, Conn. — Six UConn football players have tested positive for COVID-19 which has led to all football activities to be canceled until further notice.

The news hit the campus fast as some students say hearing players test positive made them uncomfortable, but in the same breath express confidence in the school protecting their students.

In a group, FOX61 spoke to freshman already on-campus ahead of the start of classes towards the end of the month.

The group said, “A lot of people are different about how they feel about the whole COVID thing. Some people are hanging out and some are staying in their dorms.”

According to the freshmen FOX61 spoke to COVID-19 is top of mind on the UConn campus in Storrs.

Ryan Nettle said, “It’s scary to think that it’s able to spread pretty quickly. I know UCONN’s numbers are quite well compared to the other colleges.”

According to the university, there will be a pause on football activities to protect not only the rest of the team but the campus as well.

In a statement, the athletic director, David Benedict said, “The well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff is our top priority and we are focused on the health of those who have become infected. We will remain vigilant in this area and will take all necessary action to ensure the health of our university community.”

Students FOX61 spoke to say they agree that UConn is doing its best to protect everyone.

“Everything has been like controlled since we got here from the moment, we got here we already knew but we had to do when we were moving in and they were very like set on the rules that we have to follow,” said Olivia Pawlick.

Within the same month, Uconn kicked some students out of their dorms for throwing a party.

Students hope the spread of the virus won’t affect their academic year.

Abigail Moiles said, “We’re afraid that we’re going to go home but, in our building, and in our area we haven’t seen anything, but I know we’ve seen other stuff on social media and it’s a little scary, we don’t want to go home.

Students say they do look forward to starting their school work which for many will still be online.