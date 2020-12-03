UConn suspends indefinitely all athletic activities

UConn will soon be moving classes online due to concerns with the virus.

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — UConn Athletics announced Thursday that they will be suspending all athletic activities indefinitely due to COVID-19 concerns.

"The health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and fans is always our highest priority," said the school in a written statement.

The University will continue to monitor the situation and issue updates if necessary.

UConn will soon be moving classes online due to concerns with the virus. This announcement comes the same day as the NCAA canceled March Madness, as well as other championships.

UConn's women's basketball head coach Geno Auriemma expressed his disappointment in the NCAA's decision.

“This is incredibly disappointing in so many ways for so many people. The players, first and foremost, as well as every fan in the country. This is especially disappointing for our five seniors. They have been working so hard for this opportunity. We’ve been playing our best basketball these past six games and I’m sure they were looking forward to their final March Madness.

Auriemma will have a teleconference with the media tomorrow at 11:30 a.m.