UConn to transition to online classes due to coronavirus concerns

This will be implemented on March 23 for all UConn schools

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — The University of Connecticut will be moving all classes to online platforms due to coronavirus concerns. UConn made the announcement Wednesday night.

"The health and well-being of our community is always our highest priority," said the university in a written statement.

UConn will move classes online March 23 for the Storrs campus, regional campuses, and the law school. Starting March 14, employees for UConn who can work from home with the approval of their boss until at least Monday, April 6.

UConn also said that starting March 14, no events larger than 100 people will be permitted on any campus. Intercollege athletics will continue but spectators will not be allowed.

A virtual town hall will be held tomorrow for students at noon.