UConn working to make arrangements for the remainder of semester

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — UConn President Tom Katsouleas answered questions about how the university will manage the rest of the semester and beyond in a wide ranging presentation on YouTube Wednesday.
Students had questions about refunds and grades for the spring semester.
UConn officials said they were working on refunds if possible for unused services and would know more after a meeting of the trustees on March 25.
A pass/fail option will be discussed by the University Senate and it will be up to individual programs.