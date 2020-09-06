UConn's marching band cancels all fall semester performances due to COVID-19 concerns

"As sad as the news is, we respect the need to keep our students safe," UConn Band Director David Mills said.

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — Officials announced this week that the University of Connecticut has decided its Marching Band will not operate as a performing organization this Fall semester.

Among the cancellations are its pre-season “camp,” traditional rehearsals and travelling to or performing at football games, hockey games, and basketball games.

"As sad as the news is, we respect the need to keep our students safe," UConn Band Director David Mills said.

According to a statement, a primarily online activity will allow new and continuing members to pursue vital parts of the UConn Marching Band Mission.

The transition is also an effort to take care of the current and potential members of UCMB and to maintain a vital organization for when it is possible to return, officials wrote.

The marching band says it plans to continue providing a "meaningful experience worthy of the one-hour credit of the course while accomplishing many of the desired outcomes."

Emphasis will be put on individual maintenance of musical skills for future use, generating a feeling of belonging for UConn students, and generating an atmosphere of positive UConn spirit at large, expanding knowledge base of marching band related skills, procedures and attitudes, appropriate service and outreach.