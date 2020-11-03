UHart students self-isolating after possible exposure to coronavirus at out-of-state conference

In a letter to its campus community, UHart outlined that 18,000 people attended the conference and four have tested positive for coronavirus.

University of Hartford officials announced Wednesday four students have self-isolated after attending a conference out of state.

"The possibility that our students were exposed is extremely low," the letter read.

Officials say the university is continuing to plan, prepare, and respond to situations involving the coronavirus.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are exceeding these guidelines with the cooperation of the students, officials wrote. "At this time, they have returned home to self-isolate for the recommended 14-day period."

At this time, University of Hartford is not among the list of local colleges and universities who have transitioned to online courses.

However, officials said if Wednesday's development, or others related to COVID-19, impact students' ability to remain on campus, they are urged to make the decision that is best for them and their family

The letter continued:

"We know this information and the coverage and concerns of COVID-19 may bring anxiety or distress... Students, we encourage you to reach out to your faculty members to make alternate arrangements if you need or wish to leave campus prior to the start of Spring Break at the end of the week. As we previously shared, please plan to take anything you may need if you are unable to return to campus for a reasonable period of time at the end of break, such as books, laptops, medication, and valuables."