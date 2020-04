Downing St. said it was a "precautionary step" and he remains in charge of the government.

LONDON, UK — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was diagnosed with the coronavirus more than a week ago, was admitted to a hospital for tests.

Johnson's office said he was hospitalized Sunday because he still has symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

Downing St. said it was a "precautionary step" and he remains in charge of the government.