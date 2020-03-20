Unemployment concerns rise as CT businesses are forced to close due to COVID-19

Governor Lamont has ordered many of Connecticut's businesses to close and restaurants to stop dine-in services amid coronavirus concerns.

HARTFORD, Conn. — With multiple industries closing, many people are without a job or a way to pay their bills. Hundreds of people are filing for unemployment after being laid off. Governor Lamont has ordered many of Connecticut's businesses to close and restaurants to stop dine in services amid coronavirus concerns.

The Chowder Pot was among the list of employers who had to lay off employees. FOX61’s Brian Didlake spoke with Chowder Pot’s owner who says he is hoping for the best.

“They were all told they still have jobs, soon as the business returns... when that may be? I don’t know at this point, hopefully sooner than later,” explained owner Dennis Longo.

Chowder Pot was forced to lay off 95 employees after many brick and mortar restaurants were forced to switch to only take-out and delivery services, joining restaurants like 121 Restaurant and Bar in Oxford that also laid off 41 people. Chowder Pot is among the establishments that continue to offer take-out and delivery services.

“It’s tough, it’s tough it’s very much a day-by-day kind of thing at this point... you know hopefully we have ourselves situated where we can wait it out,” continued Longo.

Restaurants are not the only industry impacted. Those who work in salons and barbershops are also dealing with shifts in their employment.

Rob Lattimore cuts hair at Tri-City Barbershop in Manchester and says he now has to look for new ways to make money.

“I knew something was coming, I didn’t think it was going to be like shutting down the barbershop and we can’t work or anything, said Lattimore. “Everybody is packing up probably with the same thing, home visits, we packed up all our tools the other day and that’s pretty much the plan until they give us the ok to come back.”

According to an employment expert, there are about 5,000 to 6,000 unemployed people in the greater Hartford area.

“People get sucked into all the drama and just think oh my goodness we are all going to starve... it’s not going to happen. The people will adjust, business will go on, commerce will continue,” said John Brubaker.

Brubaker says COVID-19’s impact on the economy is similar to that of the national market after the housing crisis in 2008, but in this case the difference is the unknown health factors related to the coronavirus, but with more information becoming available Brubaker expects a shift.

“So what’s going to happen over time is this will settle into its own new normal, so we are taking the precautions and flattening the curve and then we’ll see a way to a better way towards a better day,” explained Brubaker.