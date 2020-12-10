University of New Haven switches to remote learning after recent COVID cases reported on campus

With the possibility of new cases increasing during an 'Orange Alert', the university will be conducting remote learning through Saturday, Oct. 17.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Students and staff at the University of New Haven will be working online for the remainder of this week after several positive COVID-19 cases were reported.

The current campus COVID-19 alert level is orange which means new cases on campus are increasing and may continue to do so for the next few days. Currently, there are 97 active student cases with 56 in isolation on-campus and 41 off-campus. On Monday afternoon, a letter was sent to members of the university community that addressed steps being taken to control the spread of the virus.

According to the letter, commuter students are restricted from campus as well as outside guests. Students residing on campus are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 before traveling outside of campus.

Additional steps include the following:

- Employees who are able to work remotely should plan to do so

- If clusters of infection occur on campus, we may target specific locations (a residence hall floor, for example) for quarantine.

As part of the university's 'recharge day,' no classes will be held Wednesday, October 14 however, the library will remain open.

Full letter:

Dear Members of the University Community,

As a follow up to President Kaplan’s earlier message, we are writing to provide some important information.

As a reminder, we are in an Orange Alert status, which suggests that new cases on campus are increasing and may continue to do so for the next few days.

Therefore, the following steps are being taken:

- Classes will be moved to online-only as of Tuesday, October 13, through Saturday, October 17.

- Commuter students are restricted from campus for any reason during this period.

- Students residing in on-campus housing are strongly encouraged to remain on campus, at least until they are tested for COVID-19.

- Employees who are able to work remotely should plan to do so.

- Gatherings of any size – instructional or non-instructional – are prohibited until transmission rates decrease.

- Consistent with previous policy, outside guests are not allowed on campus.

- If clusters of infection occur on campus, we may target specific locations (a residence hall floor, for example) for quarantine.

COVID-19 Testing – Any residential students who have been tested since Oct. 5 will not be required to get a COVID-19 test this week. All other residential students will be invited to test this week. The University is coordinating with our local health partners to offer testing on campus. All residential students must have a negative test on file with the University before they are able to return to on-campus classes. Please note that anyone who has tested positive within the last 90 days will not have to re-test. We will be sending additional information about testing for this week in a separate email.

Commuter students are encouraged to be tested at an off-campus location of your choice. Please refer to the Yale New Haven Health testing information site. Please report off-campus test results to COVIDTesting@newhaven.edu. Commuter students who are already scheduled for testing this week on campus should not come to campus for that appointment.

Online Learning – Online classes will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 13, and Thursday, and Friday, Oct. 15 and 16. No classes will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 14 as part of the University-“re-charge day” instituted by President Kaplan. Faculty will communicate with you directly about this week’s assignments and virtual classes. All professors have been advised to adjust their syllabi for the remainder of the semester and to not plan to make up class time that is canceled during Wednesday’s “re-charge day” or a similar day being planned for early November. Students who have questions or concerns should connect directly with their professors or the department chair, should they feel it is necessary.

The University Library will remain open during this period, but only for residential students who pre-register to use the space.

University Housing – Winchester Hall remains in a full-building quarantine until Oct. 20. Residential students are not permitted to have current students as guests or to visit other University housing. Students should limit their interactions as much as possible to those in their family unit during this period. As has been the policy since the start of the semester, students are only permitted in the individual room/suite in which they live, and no outside guests are allowed on campus.

Dining Services – Effective starting Tuesday, all meal options will be carry out only. The University will be utilizing outdoor dining spaces to the extent possible, and additional food trucks will be brought to campus.

Beckerman Recreation Center – The Beckerman Center will continue to be available on an appointment-only basis for residential students only. All in-person group classes have been cancelled until further notice. The suspension of ChargerREC activities also remains in effect.

University-Sponsored Transportation – Some University-sponsored transportation services will be suspended as of Tuesday until further notice. A full schedule of available transportation services will be posted on myCharger once it is finalized.

Student Life – The University will be holding additional virtual co-curricular programming for all students, including events focused on managing the stress of living through a pandemic. In addition, the University is planning COVID-compliant and physically distanced on-campus activities for residential students only during this time period.

Community Meetings – The COVID Task Force and senior University leaders will host three virtual town hall forums.

- A Virtual Town Hall for students and parents will take place tonight (Monday, October 12) at 6 p.m. It will be broadcast live via the Charlie the Charger Facebook page. Attendees will be able to submit questions throughout the live presentation. Please note that you do not need a Facebook account to watch the session. You can simply click the link above to visit Charlie’s page and look for the live video. Students should share this information with parents or family members who would like to attend.

- Interim Provost Mario Gaboury and COVID-19 Coordinator Summer McGee will host an informational meeting, for faculty only, that will be held tonight (Monday, October 12) at 7:30 p.m. A separate Outlook invite will be sent.

- President Kaplan will hold a virtual forum to meet with all faculty and staff on Tuesday, October 13, at 11 a.m. A separate Outlook invite will be sent.

As President Kaplan indicated in his earlier message, we are confident that the actions we are taking will effectively mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our community and enable us, after a brief pause, to resume in-person classes for the remainder of the semester.

As a reminder, all students are required to follow the comprehensive public health measures that are in place. Everyone is required to wear face coverings, observe physical distancing, use CoVerified, and refrain from large gatherings. Suspected instances of misconduct can be reported via Report It, the LiveSafe app, or by calling the University Police Department’s non-emergency number at 203-932-7014.

We realize this is a dynamic time for everyone, and we are grateful for your cooperation and for being accountable to each other.

Summer McGee, Ph.D., CPH

Dean, School of Health Sciences

COVID-19 Coordinator





Ronald M. Quagliani, M.S.