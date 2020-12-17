Unions: Judicial officials not heeding concerns about virus

Union officials say the Judicial Branch has not curtailed work activity in its buildings, despite rising virus cases.

HARTFORD, Conn — Labor unions are accusing Connecticut court officials of refusing to address concerns about the coronavirus and putting workers at risk of contracting COVID-19.

A coalition of unions representing nearly 4,000 court system employees said Thursday that they're calling for an immediate meeting with Chief Justice Richard Robinson and Judge Patrick Carroll III, the chief court administrator.

Union officials say the Judicial Branch has not curtailed work activity in its buildings, despite rising virus cases.