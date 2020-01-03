Univ. of New Haven requiring students studying in Italy to return to U.S. due to Corona virus concerns

Once home, students are requested not to return until after Spring Break

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — The president of the University of New Haven is requiring students studying in their Italy program to return stateside and remain off campus until the end of spring break.

The students are studying at the university's Prato campus. One group returned on Friday. Dr. Steven Kaplan said in a press release that he did not make the decision lightly, but when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. State Department raised travel and health advisory levels in all of Italy to warning level 3 and issued their recommendation that travelers avoid nonessential travel to Italy, he felt it was the the most prudent choice to make at this time.

Students who returned Friday, and those in the process of returning, are asked not to return to campus until March 22.

"Should conditions permit, my hope is that we will be able to offer the impacted students the option to return to the Tuscany campus following the conclusion of Spring Break. We are communicating regularly with these students about the continuation of their studies through Spring Break and beyond," said Kaplan.