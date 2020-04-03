Univ. of New Haven shuts down Italian campus due to coronavirus outbreak

The University of New Haven says 55 of the 80 students and two faculty members, spending the spring semester in Italy, elected to return to the United States.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Many colleges and universities in Connecticut have suspended study abroad programs and required students and faculty to come back to the U.S. from places across the globe where the coronavirus has become a problem. This includes the University of New Haven, which decided to shutdown it's entire Italian campus..

Roughly a week and a half ago, when the coronavirus started to become more prominent in Italy. The university says that's when they asked students and faculty to consider coming home from the school's Italian campus.

The University of New Haven says 55 of the 80 students and two faculty members, spending the spring semester at the school's campus near Florence, Italy elected to return to the United States over the past week.

"And then when the CDC raised warning levels over the weekend, we made the determination to require the balance of the students and faculty to come back to the United States," said Doug Whiting, Sr. VP of Marketing and Public Relations for the University of New Haven.

He said all returned safely last night. However, they've been required to remain in their homes for two weeks.

"Then, we’ve got spring break," Whiting said. "So, that gives us a good three weeks."

The university has encouraged students not to travel abroad for spring break. But, not all are following the advice.

"I’m going to Japan," said freshman Samara Segatto, excitedly.

She's going to visit her boyfriend, who's in the military.

"I’m going to be mostly like in a house," Segatto said. "So, I’m not too worried about like interacting with large group of people. Just I guess in the airport."

One student, who asked that she not be identified, explained why the coronavirus is preventing her from even going home for spring break.

"Right now, it’s in my city, in my hometown," the senior tells FOX61. "So, I can’t go home."

The primary reason, she says, is that she has asthma.

"So, I’m more at risk," she said. "If I get it, I can have pneumonia."

Students say the university has offered great suggestions on how to protect themselves against the coronavirus.

"Limit like the amount of interaction that you have with other students," shared Xavier Parks, a junior. "If anyone’s coughing or anything like that. And just kind of promoting good hygiene."

"I OD on cleaning and stuff," said junior Lisanne Price, with a smile. "So, I try to like hand sanitize, wash my hands, stuff like that. So I’m really not worried about it."

Jennifer Widness, the President of the Connecticut Conference of Independent Colleges, issued the following on behalf of All the private, non-profit college in state: