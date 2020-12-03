University of Hartford extends Spring Break; moves classes online starting March 30th

The University of Hartford has announced measures they are implementing regarding coronavirus safety. The school asks if anyone has additional questions to forward them to COVID19@hartford.edu. They will also continue to update students through their health and wellness page.
- Classes are canceled on Friday, March 13.
- We are extending Spring Break (March 15–21) by one week (March 22–29) to allow faculty and staff to work together in preparation for utilizing alternate modes of delivering courses. Only classes already being offered online will take place the week of March 22–29. More information will be forthcoming regarding resources that are being put in place to support faculty and students in making this transition.
- Beginning Monday, March 30, all undergraduate and graduate classes will be delivered online. A decision about maintaining all classes online beyond April 5 will be made and communicated no later than March 27. Ideally, students will be able to come back to campus on Sunday, April 5, with in-person, on-campus classes restarting Monday, April 6. However, depending on how the situation evolves, we may need to extend the period of remote instruction through the end of the semester.
- Other than those with current approval to remain on campus, all students are expected to leave campus by Friday, March 13, at 5 p.m. Again, please take items you will need for an extended stay at home including books, computers, medication, and valuables. We understand that for a limited number of students, moving to a location away from campus is not possible. Students who need to remain on campus for any reason are required to register here. You will be contacted by our residential life team.
- At this time, campus will remain open and faculty and staff should continue their regular work schedules. The work of educating our students and caring for those who need to remain on campus will continue. We are actively working on contingency planning for our employees and will continue to provide regular and timely information and resources.