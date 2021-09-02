University of New Haven student dies due to complications from COVID-19

The Dean of Students and Chief Student Affairs Officer released a letter to the University community announcing the death. The student was from Oxford. He was 22.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — The University of New Haven announced on Tuesday a student from Oxford had died due to complications from COVID-19.

The letter was sent out to the university community by the Dean of Students and Chief Student Affairs, Dr. Ophelia Rowe-Allen. The letter identified the student as 22-year-old Joshua Goodart, who was studying cybersecurity and networks in the Class of 2021. He became ill over winter break and was taken to the hospital in January. He died over the weekend.

Dr. Rowe-Allen added that Goodart had not returned for the spring semester.

A candlelight vigil will be held by the undergraduate Student Government Association on Friday, February 12, at 5:30 p.m. near the Charger Statue next to Beckerman Recreation Center. Face masks must be worn at all times during the vigil and social distancing will be enforced.

Goodart's adviser Liberty Page described him as passionate about his major and a sincerely nice person, among other compliments.

“He was getting ready to go into his career and to do a great job helping to protect the network of a company in our state,” said Prof. Page.

Grief counseling will be available to anyone who may need it through the University of New Haven's Counseling and Psychological Services Office.

Dr. Rowe-Allen said Goodart will be awarded his degree posthumously during the university's Spring Commencement and his parents will be invited as special guests if the conditions allow it.