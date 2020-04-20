Unsure of what’s next, state restaurant owners hope to get cooking soon

“Hopefully we are turning the corner, and we will be able to get opened by late May or early June.”

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — So many doors have been closed and there are so many jobs on hold, few industries have been hit harder by COVID-19 than the restaurant industry. At Max’s Oyster Bar in the heart of West Hartford, owner Bob Cooke has been spending the past few weeks with upkeep projects like painting and redoing the bar top.

“Hopefully we are turning the corner,” Cooke said, “and we will be able to get opened by late May or early June.” But what will it look like when Cooke is able to reopen the popular bar and restaurant that has been a staple for the community for decades.

Cooke says he awaits what the state will mandate but his bustling bar scene will probably be different, at least at the beginning. “Will we have to be six feet apart? Can you sit next to your spouse? There are a lot of unknowns and hopefully those questions we be answered soon,” Cooke said.

Cooke also said that the Max Restaurant Group — all ten of their restaurants — plans to reopen for Mother’s Day to offer take out only, then he added that welcoming his customers everyday —when deemed safe - can’t come soon enough.