Uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations as start of respiratory illness season approaches

Health experts are encouraging people to sign up to get free at-home test kits from the government starting next week.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Fall officially begins this weekend and the new season brings us closer to when respiratory illnesses start to increase.

“If you remember last year we had the tridemic I think we’re probably going to be bracing ourselves for the same thing,” said Dr. Paul Anthony of Hartford Healthcare.

RSV, the flu, and COVID-19 are expected to all be around again this fall and winter.

Right now, Connecticut is seeing a bit of a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

According to data from the Department of Public Health, last week there were 213 people hospitalized, compared to 180 at the end of last month.

“I think it’s a combination of several things. The first one I should I say is we have the new variant from the omicron the Eris,” Anthony said. “We also had like what I call the end of summer travel, so like college people getting back to school and then you have like Labor Day weekend and all of the travel that entails,’ he said.

Starting next week, people will be able to order free at-home COVID test kits from the government once again.

Officials say expiration dates have also been extended on some covid tests so people should check online before throwing out any they may have at home. You can order and check the expiration dates here.

However, doctors say even if you take a test and don’t have covid it’s a good idea to stay home if you’re feeling sick.

“This one of the few cases where sharing is not caring. Like please do not share those things with your friends and family,” Anthony said.

Doctors are also encouraging people to get the latest COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC said anyone six months and older can get the shot.

“They call it the 23-24 shot so it’s like a deviation, it’s not called a booster, it’s just like another dose of the vaccine,” Anthony said. “As a reminder, it takes about two weeks for the vaccine to be effective."

