US Attorney for Connecticut urges public to report suspect COVID-19 fraud

CONNECTICUT, USA — As the nation weathers the COVID-19 pandemic, John Durham, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut is asking people to please report any sort of suspected COVID-19 fraud.
If you suspect any sort of fraud, you can call the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) hotline (1-866-720-5721) or email the NCDF at disaster@leo.gov.
“The Department of Justice and our law enforcement partners stand ready to bring the full weight of federal law upon anyone who would seek to prey upon people’s fears or sympathy and profit from this unprecedented international emergency,” said U.S. Attorney Durham.
Here are some examples from the US Attorney's website:
- Individuals and businesses selling fake cures for COVID-19 online and engaging in other forms of fraud.
- Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Malicious websites and apps that appear to share Coronavirus-related information to gain and lock access to your devices until payment is received.
- Seeking donations fraudulently for illegitimate or non-existent charitable organizations.
- Medical providers obtaining patient information for COVID-19 testing and then using that information to fraudulently bill for other tests and procedures.