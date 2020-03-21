US Attorney for Connecticut urges public to report suspect COVID-19 fraud

If you suspect any sort of suspect COVID-19 related fraud please call the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF).

CONNECTICUT, USA — As the nation weathers the COVID-19 pandemic, John Durham, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut is asking people to please report any sort of suspected COVID-19 fraud.

If you suspect any sort of fraud, you can call the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) hotline (1-866-720-5721) or email the NCDF at disaster@leo.gov.

“The Department of Justice and our law enforcement partners stand ready to bring the full weight of federal law upon anyone who would seek to prey upon people’s fears or sympathy and profit from this unprecedented international emergency,” said U.S. Attorney Durham.

