US coronavirus cases surpass 6 million

WASHINGTON — The United States has now surpassed six million coronavirus cases, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The global cases topped 25 million on Sunday, with the U.S. leading the count, followed by Brazil with 3.8 million and India with 3.5 million.

Data from Johns Hopkins University shows there have been more than 183,000 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. and nearly 850,000 globally.

California has the highest reported COVID-19 cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with more than 693,000 cases as of Sunday afternoon. It's followed by Florida with more than 612,000 cases and Texas with 606,000 cases.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms like fever, cough and shortness of breath. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

The CDC said the best way to prevent getting sick or spreading COVID-19 is by washing hands often, avoiding close contact with individuals and wearing face coverings or masks when around others.