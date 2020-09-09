EXCLUSIVE: U.S. Govt bet $2.1-billion on Meriden based COVID vaccine candidate

Protein Science, owned by Sanofi plans for 100-million doses by early 2021.

MERIDEN, Conn. — It's called operation warp speed. It's the race for a COVID vaccine and it has a Connecticut connection. FOX61 broke the story back in February that Protein Sciences in Meriden, a company owned by French biopharmaceutical company Sanofi, is developing a vaccine. Protein Sciences is located on Research Parkway for a reason. They’ve been working around the clock since February and the U.S. Government has made a 2.1-billion dollar bet that their research will pay off.

210 COVID-19 vaccines are being developed across the globe based on 9 different development platforms. Given the urgency of a global pandemic, they are being researched at a rate never seen before. A DataHaven survey found that one in five Connecticut residents doesn’t plan to get a COVID vaccine. Janice Doumalange of West Hartford said, "Yes, I would take it."

Steve Caplan of Tolland said, "I would not get it right away it seems like they are rushing it," while

Lily Guberman of West Hartford said, "Probably not in the first run of the releases."

Protein Sciences in Meriden just started enrolling 460 people in phase 1/2 trial last week. They are on track for a more diverse phase 3 trial of 30,000 people by December. Clement Lewin is the head of Sanofi's BARDA Office. They are working is close coordination with the FDA and government officials.

He said, "I’d say to those people the key thing is to trust the science. If a vaccine is approved it will be safe and effective. There are no corners being cut."

In breaking news Tuesday, Sanofi and Protein Sciences joined eight other leading biopharmaceutical companies to sign a pledge to only ask for an emergency use authorization after phase 3 trials prove a vaccine is safe and effective.

"The progress has been really remarkable," said Lewin. "It’s been a really incredible six months. My colleagues have worked days nights and weekends."

Lewin told FOX61 they are working on two vaccine candidates. One where the spike protein, which is the protein that generates immunity to the virus, is built in a lab and injected into the body. A second candidate called MRNA essentially codes the protein for your cells and lets your body become the factory. That is a newer technology.

"I think they are both different and promising technologies and you need multiple shots on goal because one vaccine won’t be enough," said Lewin.

Protein Sciences and Sanofi say the plan is to have 100-million doses ready by early next year.

"At the moment it looks like first priority will be too healthcare providers," said Lewin. Although he said it's not up to them to determine how the vaccine gets distributed. Essential workers would be the second priority.

There are also questions about how durable a COVID vaccine would be. Scientists are still researching how long an immunity would last.

Lewin said, "For the clinical trials we are testing two doses and there will probably be a need for a booster to maintain immunity."