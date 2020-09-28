U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes continues fight against COVID-19

Says her breathing is somewhat better after treatment

Captain’s Log Star date: September 28, 2020 Good morning 🙂 Posted by Rep Jahana Hayes on Monday, September 28, 2020

WATERBURY, Conn. — U.S. Rep. Jahana Hays said Monday that she's not through the woods in her battle against her COVID-19 infection.

Hayes came down with COVID-19 last week. Monday morning, she posted her journal on social media.

She said she received a breathing treatment and that helped. However her cough continues. She said she was able to sleep for longer stretches. Hayes did find some humor in the situation. She said her dog Kennedy was pacing and panting through the night. Hayes said she started worrying that she had given her dog COVID-19, since the dog was in the room with her. "Turns out she just had to poop," she wrote.

Previously Hayes said that she and all of her staff will be quarantining after one of her aides tested positive for the coronavirus.

The first-term Democratic congresswoman, who represents much of western Connecticut including Danbury, Meriden, New Britain and most of Waterbury

Hayes said all of her staff in Connecticut and Washington will be working remotely until further notice.

Hayes said Sunday she will quarantine for 14 days after testing positive for COVID-19. The Democratic congresswoman said on Twitter that she got the positive result on Sunday.

She said she had to go to three testing sites before she was able to be tested. Hayes sought testing after one of her staff members tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday.