U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes receives negative COVID-19 test after battle with virus

WATERBURY, Conn. — In late September, Representative Jahana Hayes announced she tested positive for COVID-19.

For several weeks, the first-term Democratic congresswoman has been very open about her diagnosis and ongoing battle, as well as her feelings on the nation's response to the pandemic.

Rep. Hayes told FOX61 last week: "I wouldn't wish this on anybody."

In a Saturday afternoon tweet reminding residents that everyone can do their part to keep communities safe, Rep. Hayes announced that she received a follow up COVID-19 test, which gave a negative result.

The congresswoman also announced she got a flu shot and made an appointment with the Red Cross to donate plasma.

After being diagnosed with the virus, Rep. Hayes began journaling and posted excerpts on social media regularly.

In her last post on September 30, she said she felt like she was "approaching the end of this journey."

Hayes said she contracted the virus despite taking “every possible precaution.” She said her experience underscores the need for a national testing strategy.